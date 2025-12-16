Khalil Shakir Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Browns

In Week 16 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), wideout Khalil Shakir and the Buffalo Bills will meet the Cleveland Browns, who have the top-ranked pass defense in the NFL (169 yards allowed per game).

Considering Shakir for your DFS roster, with his next game against the Browns? We've got stats and information for you below.

Khalil Shakir Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns

Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.7

6.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.9

8.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 47.27

47.27 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.34

Projections provided by numberFire

Shakir Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Shakir is currently the 39th-ranked fantasy player (146th overall), posting 87.5 total fantasy points (6.3 per game).

During his last three games Shakir has been targeted 12 times, with eight receptions for 86 yards and one TD, resulting in 14.6 fantasy points (4.9 per game) during that period.

Shakir has tallied 193 receiving yards and one score on 17 catches (25 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 23.3 points (4.7 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Shakir's fantasy season so far was Week 8 against the Carolina Panthers, when he carried zero times for zero yards on his way to 14.8 fantasy points. He also had six receptions (on seven targets) for 88 yards with one touchdown as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy perspective, Khalil Shakir had his worst performance of the season in Week 11 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when he put up just -0.3 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Browns Defensive Performance

Cleveland is yet to allow someone to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Browns have allowed 13 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Cleveland has allowed two or more passing TDs to six opposing QBs this season.

The Browns have given up three or more passing touchdowns to only two opposing QBs this year.

Cleveland has allowed just one player to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 19 players have caught a TD pass against the Browns this year.

Cleveland has allowed three players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

Two players have recorded over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Browns this season.

Cleveland has given up at least one rushing TD to nine players this year.

The Browns have allowed only two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

