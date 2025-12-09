Khalil Shakir Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Patriots

Buffalo Bills wideout Khalil Shakir will take on the 14th-ranked passing defense of the New England Patriots (206.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Considering Shakir for your DFS roster, with his next game versus the Patriots? We've got stats and information for you below.

Khalil Shakir Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.5

6.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.9

8.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 46.06

46.06 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.33

Projections provided by numberFire

Shakir Fantasy Performance

With 81.0 fantasy points this season (6.2 per game), Shakir is the 40th-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 143rd among all players.

In his last three games, Shakir has ammassed 131 receiving yards and one touchdown on 11 catches (17 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 17.1 (5.7 per game) during that period.

Shakir has posted 22.6 fantasy points (4.5 per game) during his last five games, as he's converted 29 targets into 19 catches for 186 yards and one TD.

The high point of Shakir's season as a fantasy producer came against the Carolina Panthers in Week 8, as he put up 14.8 fantasy points by throwing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks.

From a fantasy perspective, Khalil Shakir delivered his worst fantasy point total of the year (-0.3 points) in Week 11 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, catching one ball for -3 yards.

Patriots Defensive Performance

Two players have posted over 300 yards passing in a game against New England this season.

A total of 13 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Patriots this season.

New England has allowed six players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

The Patriots have allowed only two players to pass for at least three TDs in a game this season.

A total of five players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus New England this year.

The Patriots have given up a TD catch by 18 players this season.

New England has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to just two players this year.

One player has picked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Patriots this year.

New England has allowed five players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

The Patriots have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs against them this year.

Want more data and analysis on Khalil Shakir?