Khalil Shakir Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Bengals

Khalil Shakir and the Buffalo Bills will meet the Cincinnati Bengals and their 32nd-ranked passing defense (256.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Shakir's next game versus the Bengals, should you think about him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and information.

Khalil Shakir Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals Game Date: December 7, 2025

December 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.8

7.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.6

10.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 55.37

55.37 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.40

Projections provided by numberFire

Shakir Fantasy Performance

Shakir has produced 73.4 fantasy points in 2025 (6.1 per game), which ranks him 41st at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 147 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Shakir has produced 9.2 fantasy points (3.1 per game), as he's caught 10 passes on 17 targets for 112 yards and zero touchdowns.

Shakir has totaled 213 receiving yards and zero scores on 24 catches (34 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 19.3 points (3.9 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Shakir's fantasy season was a Week 8 performance against the Carolina Panthers, a matchup in which he put up 14.8 fantasy points (0 carries, 0 yards; 6 receptions, 88 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy perspective, Khalil Shakir stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 11 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, catching one pass on three targets for -3 yards (-0.3 fantasy points).

Bengals Defensive Performance

One player has posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Cincinnati this season.

The Bengals have allowed 15 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of six players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against Cincinnati this year.

The Bengals have allowed four players to throw for at least three TDs in a game this year.

A total of four players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Cincinnati this year.

The Bengals have allowed 23 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

A total of three players have hauled in more than one TD pass against Cincinnati this year.

The Bengals have given up more than 100 yards rushing to five players this season.

A total of 11 players have run for at least one touchdown versus Cincinnati this season.

The Bengals have allowed three players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

