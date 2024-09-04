Khalil Shakir Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Cardinals

Khalil Shakir and the Buffalo Bills will play the Arizona Cardinals -- whose pass defense was ranked 13th in the league last season (212.5 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With Shakir's next game versus the Cardinals, should you think about him for your DFS roster? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Shakir vs. Cardinals Game Info

Matchup: Buffalo Bills vs. Arizona Cardinals

Buffalo Bills vs. Arizona Cardinals Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.57

6.57 Projected Receiving Yards: 48.86

48.86 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.29

Projections provided by numberFire

Shakir 2023 Fantasy Performance

In 2023, Shakir picked up 74.1 fantasy points (4.4 per game) -- 58th at his position, 189th in the league.

Shakir accumulated 17.5 fantasy points -- three catches, 115 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 11 against the New York Jets, which was his best game last year.

In Week 18 versus the Miami Dolphins, Shakir picked up 10.5 fantasy points, with this stat line: six receptions, 105 yards. That was his second-best performance of the year.

Cardinals Defensive Performance

Last year, Arizona allowed three quarterbacks to amass over 300 passing yards in a game.

17 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a game against the Cardinals last season.

Through the air last season, Arizona allowed at least two passing touchdowns to nine opposing QBs.

Last year, the Cardinals allowed four players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Versus Arizona last season, six players recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

The Cardinals allowed 25 players to secure a TD pass against them last season.

Arizona gave up two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to six players last season.

In the run game, eight players picked up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Cardinals last season.

On the ground, Arizona allowed 15 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

On the ground, the Cardinals allowed two players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

