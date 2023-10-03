Khalil Herbert Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Commanders

Khalil Herbert and the Chicago Bears will face the Washington Commanders and their 21st-ranked run defense (122.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 5, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Herbert worth a look for his upcoming matchup against the Commanders? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Thinking about playing Herbert this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Herbert vs. Commanders Game Info

Matchup: Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders

Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders Game Day: October 5, 2023

October 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.54

9.54 Projected Rushing Yards: 61.46

61.46 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.34

0.34 Projected Receiving Yards: 10.34

10.34 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Herbert Fantasy Performance

Herbert has produced 33.9 fantasy points in 2023 (8.5 per game), which ranks him 21st at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 78 player in fantasy football.

Looking at his last three games, Herbert has generated 25.5 fantasy points (8.5 per game) as he's rushed for 169 yards and scored zero touchdowns on 32 carries. As a pass-catcher, he's chipped in with 46 yards on seven grabs (10 targets) with one TDs.

The highlight of Herbert's fantasy season came against the Denver Broncos last week, when he put up 18.2 fantasy points with four receptions (on five targets) for 19 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy perspective, Khalil Herbert disappointed his fantasy managers against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3, when he mustered only 1.5 fantasy points (7 carries, 31 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Commanders Defensive Performance

Washington has allowed two players to rack up more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Commanders have allowed three players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Washington has given up at least two TD passes to two opposing QBs this season.

The Commanders have allowed at least three passing TDs to one opposing QB this year.

Washington has allowed three players to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Commanders have given up a TD reception by four players this season.

Washington has allowed two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Commanders' defense has not allowed a player to pick up over 100 yards on the ground in a game this season.

Washington has allowed four players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Commanders have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD against them this season.

Want more data and analysis on Khalil Herbert? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.