Keon Coleman Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Falcons

Wide receiver Keon Coleman has a matchup against the top-ranked pass defense in the league (135 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, when his Buffalo Bills take on the Atlanta Falcons, Monday at 7:15 p.m. ET.

Is Coleman a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Falcons? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.

Keon Coleman Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Atlanta Falcons

Buffalo Bills at Atlanta Falcons Game Date: October 13, 2025

October 13, 2025 Game Time: 7:15 p.m.

7:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.2

8.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.1

10.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 59.60

59.60 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.37

Projections provided by numberFire

Coleman Fantasy Performance

With 32.6 fantasy points in 2025 (6.5 per game), Coleman is the 32nd-ranked player at the WR position and 138th among all players.

In his last three games, Coleman has put up 12.8 fantasy points (4.3 per game), as he's converted 15 targets into 10 catches for 88 yards and one TD.

The high point of Coleman's fantasy season was a Week 1 outburst versus the Baltimore Ravens, a game when he came through with eight catches and 112 receiving yards with one touchdown (17.2 fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Keon Coleman's game against the Miami Dolphins in Week 3 was his worst of the year, as he put up just 2.0 fantasy points. He tallied three receptions for 20 yards on the day.

Falcons Defensive Performance

No QBs have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Atlanta this season.

The Falcons have allowed at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this year.

Atlanta has allowed two players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

The Falcons have allowed three or more passing TDs to one opposing QB this year.

Atlanta's defense has not allowed a player to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of Four players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Falcons this season.

Atlanta has given up at least two receiving TDs to one player this year.

The Falcons' defense has not allowed a player to pick up over 100 yards on the ground in a game this season.

A total of two players have run for at least one touchdown versus Atlanta this season.

No player has run for more than one TD versus the Falcons this season.

