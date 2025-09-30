Keon Coleman Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Patriots

Wide receiver Keon Coleman faces a matchup versus the 26th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (241.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 5, when his Buffalo Bills meet the New England Patriots, Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Coleman for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game against the Patriots? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Keon Coleman Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots

Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.0

8.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.8

9.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 55.84

55.84 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.40

Projections provided by numberFire

Coleman Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Coleman is currently the 35th-ranked player in fantasy (137th overall), with 26.3 total fantasy points (6.6 per game).

In his last three games, Coleman has hauled in nine balls (on 11 targets) for 91 yards and zero touchdowns, good for 9.1 fantasy points (3.0 per game).

The peak of Coleman's fantasy season was a Week 1 outburst against the Baltimore Ravens, a matchup in which he put up 17.2 fantasy points (0 carries, 0 yards; 8 receptions, 112 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy standpoint, Keon Coleman let down his fantasy managers against the Miami Dolphins in Week 3, when he mustered only 2.0 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the campaign.

Patriots Defensive Performance

New England has allowed over 300 yards passing to two players this season.

The Patriots have given up at least one passing TD to five opposing QBs this season.

A total of two players have thrown for two or more TDs versus New England this season.

The Patriots have not allowed more than two passing TDs to an opposing quarterback this season.

New England has allowed two players to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Patriots have allowed a TD reception by seven players this year.

New England has not allowed more than one touchdown reception to an opposing player this season.

The Patriots' defense has not allowed a player to amass over 100 yards on the ground in a game this year.

New England has allowed at least one rushing TD to two players this year.

The Patriots have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD against them this season.

Want more data and analysis on Keon Coleman? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.