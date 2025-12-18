Keon Coleman Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Browns

Keon Coleman and the Buffalo Bills will meet the Cleveland Browns and their top-ranked pass defense (169 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Coleman worth considering for his upcoming game against the Browns? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Thinking about playing Coleman this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Keon Coleman Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns

Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 4.7

4.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.0

6.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 33.86

33.86 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.23

Projections provided by numberFire

Coleman Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Coleman is currently the 62nd-ranked fantasy player (209th overall), posting 57.5 total fantasy points (5.2 per game).

In his last three games, Coleman has tallied 71 receiving yards and two touchdowns on seven catches (14 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 19.1 (6.4 per game) during that stretch.

Coleman has been targeted 20 times, with 12 receptions for 118 yards and two TDs, during his last five games, resulting in 23.8 fantasy points (4.8 per game) during that period.

The peak of Coleman's fantasy campaign was a Week 1 outburst versus the Baltimore Ravens, a game where he went off for zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 17.2 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Keon Coleman stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons, hauling in three passes on six targets for 11 yards (1.1 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Browns Defensive Performance

No QBs have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Cleveland this year.

The Browns have given up at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs this season.

Cleveland has allowed six players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this year.

The Browns have allowed only two players to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Cleveland has allowed just one player to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 19 players have caught a TD pass against the Browns this year.

Cleveland has allowed three players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Browns have allowed only two players to pick up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Cleveland has allowed nine players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this season.

The Browns have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to just two players this season.

Want more data and analysis on Keon Coleman? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.