Keon Coleman Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Patriots

In Week 15 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), WR Keon Coleman and the Buffalo Bills will face the New England Patriots, who have the 14th-ranked passing defense in the league (206.9 yards allowed per game).

Is Coleman a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Patriots? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.

Keon Coleman Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 4.1

4.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 5.3

5.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 28.64

28.64 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.21

Projections provided by numberFire

Coleman Fantasy Performance

Coleman has piled up 57.5 fantasy points in 2025 (5.2 per game), which ranks him 55th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 195 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Coleman has tallied 71 receiving yards and two touchdowns on seven catches (14 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 19.1 (6.4 per game) during that period.

Coleman has hauled in 12 balls (on 20 targets) for 118 yards and two touchdowns in his last five games, good for 23.8 fantasy points (4.8 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Coleman's season as a fantasy producer came against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1, as he tallied 17.2 fantasy points by throwing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks.

From a fantasy standpoint, Keon Coleman had his worst performance of the season in Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons, when he posted just 1.1 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Patriots Defensive Performance

New England has given up more than 300 yards passing to just two players this season.

The Patriots have allowed 13 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of six players have thrown for two or more TDs against New England this season.

The Patriots have allowed only two players to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

New England has allowed five players to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Patriots have allowed a touchdown catch by 18 players this season.

Just two players have hauled in more than one TD pass versus New England this year.

One player has recorded more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Patriots this season.

New England has allowed five players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

The Patriots have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD against them this year.

