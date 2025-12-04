Keon Coleman Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Bengals

In Week 14 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), wide receiver Keon Coleman and the Buffalo Bills will face the Cincinnati Bengals, who have the 32nd-ranked pass defense in the NFL (256.8 yards conceded per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Coleman worth considering for his upcoming matchup versus the Bengals? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Thinking about playing Coleman this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Keon Coleman Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals Game Date: December 7, 2025

December 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 4.5

4.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 5.7

5.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 32.11

32.11 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.22

Projections provided by numberFire

Coleman Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Coleman is currently the 52nd-ranked fantasy player (189th overall), putting up 55.9 total fantasy points (5.6 per game).

In his last three games, Coleman has racked up 19.2 total fantasy points (6.4 per game), grabbing seven balls (on 13 targets) for 72 yards and two touchdowns.

Coleman has caught 13 balls (on 23 targets) for 113 yards and two touchdowns in his last five games, good for 23.3 fantasy points (4.7 per game) during that timeframe.

The high point of Coleman's fantasy season was a Week 1 outburst against the Baltimore Ravens, a matchup in which he tallied 17.2 fantasy points (0 carries, 0 yards; 8 receptions, 112 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy perspective, Keon Coleman had his worst game of the season in Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons, when he put up just 1.1 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Bengals Defensive Performance

Cincinnati has allowed more than 300 yards passing to only one player this year.

The Bengals have allowed 15 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of six players have thrown for two or more TDs versus Cincinnati this season.

The Bengals have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to four opposing QBs this year.

Cincinnati has allowed four players to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 23 players have caught a TD pass versus the Bengals this season.

A total of three players have hauled in more than one TD pass against Cincinnati this season.

The Bengals have given up more than 100 yards rushing to five players this year.

Cincinnati has allowed 11 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

A total of Three players have rushed for more than one touchdown against the Bengals this year.

Want more data and analysis on Keon Coleman? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.