Kentucky vs Vanderbilt College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 28

SEC play on Saturday will see the the Kentucky Wildcats (18-10, 9-6 SEC) host the No. 25 Vanderbilt Commodores (22-6, 9-6 SEC) at Rupp Arena, beginning at 2 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 28, 2026

Saturday, February 28, 2026 Game time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Arena: Rupp Arena

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kentucky win (53.6%)

Before making an informed wager on Kentucky-Vanderbilt outing (in which Kentucky is a 1.5-point favorite and the total has been set at 154.5 points), here are some betting insights and trends for Saturday's game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kentucky has compiled a 14-14-0 ATS record so far this year.

Vanderbilt has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.

When the spread is set as 1.5 or more this season, Kentucky (9-10) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (47.4%) than Vanderbilt (1-1) does as the underdog (50%).

At home, the Wildcats own a worse record against the spread (8-8-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (5-4-0).

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Commodores have a lower winning percentage at home (.500, 8-8-0 record) than on the road (.556, 5-4-0).

Kentucky has eight wins against the spread in 15 conference games this year.

Vanderbilt is 7-8-0 against the spread in SEC play this year.

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt: Moneyline Betting Stats

Kentucky has come away with nine wins in the 13 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This season, the Wildcats have been victorious eight times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 or shorter on the moneyline.

Vanderbilt has put together a 1-2 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

The Commodores have played as a moneyline underdog of +100 or longer in just one game this season, which they won.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Kentucky has a 54.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt Head-to-Head Comparison

Last year, Kentucky was seventh-best in college basketball offensively (84.4 points scored per game) and ranked 315th defensively (77.2 points allowed).

Kentucky was 63rd in college basketball in rebounds per game (34.1) and 239th in rebounds conceded (32.1) last year.

Last season Kentucky was 17th-best in college basketball in assists with 16.9 per game.

Last season, Kentucky was 108th in college basketball in turnovers committed (10.4 per game) and 312th in turnovers forced (9.9).

Vanderbilt was 55th in the country last year with 78.9 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 249th with 74.3 points allowed per game.

Vanderbilt grabbed 31.2 boards per game (221st-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 31.9 rebounds per contest (226th-ranked).

Vanderbilt averaged 13.8 assists per game, which ranked them 158th in the country.

Vanderbilt was 40th in the nation with 9.6 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, it ranked 40th with 13.4 forced turnovers per game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!