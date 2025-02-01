Kentucky vs Arkansas Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 1

The Arkansas Razorbacks (12-8, 1-6 SEC) hope to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Kentucky Wildcats (15-5, 4-3 SEC) on February 1, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Kentucky vs. Arkansas Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 1, 2025

Saturday, February 1, 2025 Game time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Arena: Rupp Arena

Kentucky vs. Arkansas Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kentucky win (79.2%)

Before making a wager on Saturday's Kentucky-Arkansas spread (Kentucky -10.5) or total (156.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Kentucky vs. Arkansas: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kentucky has compiled a 10-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

Arkansas has compiled a 6-14-0 ATS record so far this year.

Kentucky covers the spread when it is a 10.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Arkansas covers as an underdog of 10.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Wildcats have done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (6-6-0) than they have in road affairs (2-3-0).

The Razorbacks have performed better against the spread at home (5-7-0) than on the road (0-4-0) this season.

Against the spread, in conference play, Kentucky is 4-3-0 this season.

Arkansas has posted one SEC win against the spread this year.

Kentucky vs. Arkansas: Moneyline Betting Stats

Kentucky has won in 10, or 66.7%, of the 15 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Wildcats have yet to lose in eight games when named as moneyline favorite of -529 or better.

Arkansas has won 16.7% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (1-5).

The Razorbacks have played as a moneyline underdog of +390 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

Kentucky has an implied victory probability of 84.1% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Kentucky vs. Arkansas Head-to-Head Comparison

Kentucky outscores opponents by 11.7 points per game (scoring 87.6 per game to rank third in college basketball while giving up 75.9 per outing to rank 298th in college basketball) and has a +235 scoring differential overall.

Otega Oweh's team-leading 15.9 points per game ranks 176th in college basketball.

Arkansas' +161 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 76.2 points per game (129th in college basketball) while giving up 68.1 per outing (80th in college basketball).

Adou Thiero's team-leading 16.2 points per game rank him 157th in the nation.

The Wildcats prevail in the rebound battle by an average of four boards. They are pulling down 36.5 rebounds per game (22nd in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 32.5 per contest.

Amari Williams' 8.9 rebounds per game lead the Wildcats and rank 35th in college basketball play.

The Razorbacks win the rebound battle by 1.6 boards on average. They collect 32.7 rebounds per game, 154th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 31.1.

Thiero is 281st in the country with 6.2 rebounds per game, leading the Razorbacks.

Kentucky ranks 11th in college basketball by averaging 106.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 182nd in college basketball, allowing 92.3 points per 100 possessions.

The Razorbacks' 97.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 140th in college basketball, and the 87.1 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 55th in college basketball.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!