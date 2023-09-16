Kentucky vs Akron Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 3 Game

The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Akron Zips.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NCAA football betting odds.

Kentucky vs Akron Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Kentucky: (-3500) | Akron: (+1280)

Kentucky: (-3500) | Akron: (+1280) Spread: Kentucky: -25.5 (-110) | Akron: +25.5 (-110)

Kentucky: -25.5 (-110) | Akron: +25.5 (-110) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Kentucky vs Akron Betting Trends

Kentucky hasn won once against the spread this season.

Kentucky has won once ATS (1-1) as a 25.5-point or higher favorite this season.

Kentucky has had one game (of two) go over the total this season.

Akron has posted one win against the spread this season.

None of Akron's one games has gone over the point total in 2023.

Kentucky vs Akron Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wildcats win (89.6%)

Kentucky vs Akron Point Spread

Kentucky is a 25.5-point favorite against Akron. Kentucky is -110 to cover the spread, and Akron is -110.

Kentucky vs Akron Over/Under

A total of 48.5 points has been set for the Kentucky-Akron game on September 16, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Kentucky vs Akron Moneyline

Akron is the underdog, +1280 on the moneyline, while Kentucky is a -3500 favorite.

Kentucky vs. Akron Points Insights

The Wildcats' average implied point total last season was 7.1 fewer points than their implied total in Saturday's game (29.9 implied points on average compared to 37 implied points in this game).

Last year, Kentucky recorded more than 37 points in one game.

The average implied point total last season for the Zips (37.1) is 25.1 more points than the team's implied total in this matchup (12).

