Kent State vs UMass Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Kent State Golden Flashes taking on the UMass Minutemen.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kent State vs UMass Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Kent State: (-137) | UMass: (+114)

Kent State: (-137) | UMass: (+114) Spread: Kent State: -2.5 (-120) | UMass: +2.5 (-102)

Kent State: -2.5 (-120) | UMass: +2.5 (-102) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Kent State vs UMass Betting Trends

Kent State has won twice against the spread this season.

Kent State has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Out of five Kent State games so far this year, three have gone over the total.

UMass has one win against the spread this season.

UMass has one win ATS (1-3) as a 2.5-point underdog or more this season.

UMass has played five games this season, and three of them have hit the over.

Kent State vs UMass Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Golden Flashes win (62.1%)

Kent State vs UMass Point Spread

Kent State is a 2.5-point favorite against UMass. Kent State is -120 to cover the spread, and UMass is -102.

Kent State vs UMass Over/Under

A combined point total of 50.5 has been set for Kent State-UMass on Oct. 11, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Kent State vs UMass Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Kent State-UMass, Kent State is the favorite at -137, and UMass is +114.

Kent State vs. UMass Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Kent State 14.6 133 44.0 136 53.7 5 UMass 10.4 136 35.8 123 49.7 5

Kent State vs. UMass Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 11, 2025

Saturday, October 11, 2025 Game time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Kent, Ohio

Kent, Ohio Stadium: Dix Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Kent State vs. UMass analysis on FanDuel Research.