Kent State vs UMass Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025
NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Kent State Golden Flashes taking on the UMass Minutemen.
NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Kent State Golden Flashes taking on the UMass Minutemen.
Kent State vs UMass Odds & Spread
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Kent State: (-137) | UMass: (+114)
- Spread: Kent State: -2.5 (-120) | UMass: +2.5 (-102)
- Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Kent State vs UMass Betting Trends
- Kent State has won twice against the spread this season.
- Kent State has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- Out of five Kent State games so far this year, three have gone over the total.
- UMass has one win against the spread this season.
- UMass has one win ATS (1-3) as a 2.5-point underdog or more this season.
- UMass has played five games this season, and three of them have hit the over.
Kent State vs UMass Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Golden Flashes win (62.1%)
Kent State vs UMass Point Spread
Kent State is a 2.5-point favorite against UMass. Kent State is -120 to cover the spread, and UMass is -102.
Kent State vs UMass Over/Under
A combined point total of 50.5 has been set for Kent State-UMass on Oct. 11, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.
Kent State vs UMass Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Kent State-UMass, Kent State is the favorite at -137, and UMass is +114.
Kent State vs. UMass Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Kent State
|14.6
|133
|44.0
|136
|53.7
|5
|UMass
|10.4
|136
|35.8
|123
|49.7
|5
Kent State vs. UMass Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 11, 2025
- Game time: 2:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Location: Kent, Ohio
- Stadium: Dix Stadium
Check out even more in-depth Kent State vs. UMass analysis on FanDuel Research.