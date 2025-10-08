FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAF

Kent State vs UMass Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Kent State vs UMass Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Kent State Golden Flashes taking on the UMass Minutemen.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kent State vs UMass Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Kent State: (-137) | UMass: (+114)
  • Spread: Kent State: -2.5 (-120) | UMass: +2.5 (-102)
  • Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Kent State vs UMass Betting Trends

  • Kent State has won twice against the spread this season.
  • Kent State has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this season.
  • Out of five Kent State games so far this year, three have gone over the total.
  • UMass has one win against the spread this season.
  • UMass has one win ATS (1-3) as a 2.5-point underdog or more this season.
  • UMass has played five games this season, and three of them have hit the over.

Kent State vs UMass Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Golden Flashes win (62.1%)

Kent State vs UMass Point Spread

Kent State is a 2.5-point favorite against UMass. Kent State is -120 to cover the spread, and UMass is -102.

Kent State vs UMass Over/Under

A combined point total of 50.5 has been set for Kent State-UMass on Oct. 11, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Kent State vs UMass Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Kent State-UMass, Kent State is the favorite at -137, and UMass is +114.

Kent State vs. UMass Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Kent State14.613344.013653.75
UMass10.413635.812349.75

Kent State vs. UMass Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, October 11, 2025
  • Game time: 2:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN+
  • Location: Kent, Ohio
  • Stadium: Dix Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Kent State vs. UMass analysis on FanDuel Research.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup