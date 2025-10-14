Kenneth Walker III Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Texans

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III will match up with the seventh-ranked rushing defense of the Houston Texans (90.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 7, at 10 p.m. ET on Monday.

Kenneth Walker III Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks vs. Houston Texans

Seattle Seahawks vs. Houston Texans Game Date: October 20, 2025

October 20, 2025 Game Time: 10 p.m.

10 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.4

10.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.1

11.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 60.29

60.29 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.50

0.50 Projected Receiving Yards: 11.65

11.65 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.04

Projections provided by numberFire

Walker Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Walker is currently the 19th-ranked fantasy player (57th overall), tallying 60.5 total fantasy points (10.1 per game).

During his last three games, Walker has 23.3 total fantasy points (7.8 per game), carrying the ball 39 times for 201 yards and zero touchdowns. As a pass-catcher, he has added 32 yards on three catches (four targets).

Walker has 58.1 total fantasy points (11.6 per game) in his last five games, carrying the ball 68 times for 344 yards with three touchdowns. In the receiving game, he has added 57 yards on five catches (six targets).

The highlight of Walker's fantasy season so far was Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, when he caught one ball on one target for 13 yards, good for 17.8 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Kenneth Walker III disappointed his fantasy managers against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1, when he managed only 2.4 fantasy points (10 carries, 20 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Texans Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Houston this year.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD against the Texans this season.

Houston has given up two or more TD passes to just one opposing QB this season.

The Texans have not given up more than two passing touchdowns to any opposing quarterbacks this year.

Houston has allowed just one player to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Texans have allowed three players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

Houston has not allowed more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this season.

No player has put up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Texans this season.

A total of five players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Houston this season.

No player has run for more than one touchdown against the Texans this season.

