Kenneth Walker III Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Jaguars

Seattle Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III will match up with the 11th-ranked tun defense of the Jacksonville Jaguars (97.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 6, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Walker worth a look for his next matchup against the Jaguars? See below, because we can help you make the right call.

Kenneth Walker III Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Jacksonville Jaguars

Seattle Seahawks at Jacksonville Jaguars Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.0

11.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.0

12.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 58.64

58.64 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.54

0.54 Projected Receiving Yards: 16.16

16.16 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Walker Fantasy Performance

Walker is currently the 16th-ranked fantasy player at his position (51st overall), posting 56.8 total fantasy points (11.4 per game).

Over his last three games, Walker has amassed 36.6 fantasy points (12.2 per game) as he's rushed for 205 yards and scored two touchdowns on 45 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 41 yards on three catches (four targets).

The high point of Walker's fantasy season was a Week 2 outburst against the Pittsburgh Steelers, when he posted 17.8 fantasy points (13 receptions, 105 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy standpoint, Kenneth Walker III disappointed his fantasy managers against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1, when he managed only 2.4 fantasy points (10 carries, 20 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the season.

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Jacksonville has allowed two players to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Jaguars have allowed at least one passing TD to six opposing QBs this year.

Jacksonville has allowed at least two passing TDs to two opposing QBs this year.

The Jaguars have not allowed someone to throw for three or more touchdowns against them in a game this year.

Jacksonville has allowed two players to put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Jaguars have allowed eight players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

No player has caught more than one touchdown pass versus Jacksonville this year.

No player has collected over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Jaguars this season.

Jacksonville has given up at least one rushing TD to three players this year.

The Jaguars have allowed only one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

