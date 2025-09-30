Kenneth Walker III Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Buccaneers

Running back Kenneth Walker III is looking at a matchup against the fifth-ranked rushing defense in the league (85 yards allowed per game) in Week 5, when his Seattle Seahawks play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Is Walker a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Buccaneers? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.

Thinking about playing Walker this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Kenneth Walker III Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Seattle Seahawks vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.1

11.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.1

12.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 58.43

58.43 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.58

0.58 Projected Receiving Yards: 15.10

15.10 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Walker Fantasy Performance

Walker is the 15th-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 49th overall, as he has tallied 48.2 total fantasy points (12.1 per game).

In his last three games, Walker has put up 45.8 fantasy points (15.3 per game), rushing for 224 yards and scoring three touchdowns on 48 carries. He has also contributed 54 yards on three catches (four targets) as a pass-catcher.

The highlight of Walker's season as a fantasy producer came against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2, as he posted 17.8 fantasy points by reeling in one pass (on one target) for 13 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Kenneth Walker III disappointed his fantasy managers against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1, when he mustered only 2.4 fantasy points (10 carries, 20 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the year.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Tampa Bay has not allowed a player to record over 300 yards passing versus them in a matchup yet this season.

The Buccaneers have allowed at least one passing TD to four opposing QBs this season.

Tampa Bay has allowed two players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this season.

No opposing QB has passed for three or more touchdowns in a game versus the Buccaneers this season.

Tampa Bay has allowed one player to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed five players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed two or more receiving touchdowns to one player this season.

The Buccaneers have not allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed three players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

The Buccaneers have not allowed more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

Want more data and analysis on Kenneth Walker III? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.