Kenneth Walker III Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. 49ers

In Week 18 (Saturday at 8 p.m. ET), RB Kenneth Walker III and the Seattle Seahawks will face the San Francisco 49ers, who have the sixth-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (103.3 yards allowed per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Walker worth considering for his upcoming game against the 49ers? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right call.

Thinking about playing Walker this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Kenneth Walker III Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers Game Date: January 3, 2026

January 3, 2026 Game Time: 8 p.m.

8 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.7

10.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.9

11.9 Projected Rushing Yards: 56.24

56.24 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.42

0.42 Projected Receiving Yards: 17.87

17.87 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.12

Projections provided by numberFire

Walker Fantasy Performance

With 147.6 fantasy points in 2025 (9.2 per game), Walker is the 21st-ranked player at the RB position and 59th among all players.

In his last three games, Walker has picked up 30.0 fantasy points (10.0 per game), running for 168 yards and scoring one touchdown on 35 carries. He has also contributed 72 yards on six catches (six targets) as a pass-catcher.

Walker has put up 40.2 fantasy points (8.0 per game) during his last five games, rushing for 253 yards and scoring one touchdown on 58 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 89 yards on 10 grabs (13 targets) as a receiver.

The highlight of Walker's fantasy campaign was a Week 16 outburst versus the Los Angeles Rams, a game when he went off for 100 rushing yards and one TD on 11 carries (for 22.4 total fantasy points). As a receiver, he grabbed three balls (on three targets) for 64 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Kenneth Walker III disappointed his fantasy managers against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15, when he managed only 1.9 fantasy points (9 carries, 17 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the season.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

49ers Defensive Performance

San Francisco has allowed four players to amass more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The 49ers have allowed 15 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of 10 players have thrown for two or more TDs versus San Francisco this year.

The 49ers have allowed only three players to pass for three or more TDs in a game this year.

A total of four players have racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against San Francisco this season.

The 49ers have allowed 27 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

San Francisco has allowed only two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The 49ers have allowed just two players to pick up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

San Francisco has allowed at least one rushing TD to 10 players this season.

Only two players have run for more than one TD versus the 49ers this season.

Want more data and analysis on Kenneth Walker III? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.