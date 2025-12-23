Kenneth Walker III Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Panthers

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III will match up with the 19th-ranked rushing defense of the Carolina Panthers (119.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Kenneth Walker III Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Carolina Panthers

Seattle Seahawks at Carolina Panthers Game Date: December 28, 2025

December 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.9

9.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.9

10.9 Projected Rushing Yards: 56.27

56.27 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.41

0.41 Projected Receiving Yards: 13.79

13.79 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Walker Fantasy Performance

With 141.9 fantasy points this season (9.5 per game), Walker is the 22nd-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 62nd among all players.

Looking at his last three games, Walker has generated 27.1 fantasy points (9.0 per game) as he's run for 146 yards and scored one touchdown on 30 carries. As a pass-catcher, he's chipped in with 65 yards on five grabs (seven targets).

Walker has 44.6 total fantasy points (8.9 per game) in his last five games, carrying the ball 54 times for 273 yards with one touchdown. As a pass-catcher, he has added 113 yards on 11 catches (15 targets).

The highlight of Walker's fantasy campaign was last week's outburst versus the Los Angeles Rams, a game when he went off for 100 rushing yards and one TD on 11 carries (for 22.4 total fantasy points). As a pass-catcher, he grabbed three balls (on three targets) for 64 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Kenneth Walker III disappointed his fantasy managers against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15, when he managed only 1.9 fantasy points (9 carries, 17 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the year.

Panthers Defensive Performance

No QBs have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Carolina this season.

The Panthers have allowed 11 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Carolina has allowed five players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this year.

The Panthers have allowed just two players to pass for three or more TDs in a game this year.

A total of five players have racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Carolina this year.

The Panthers have given up a TD catch by 17 players this year.

Carolina has allowed just one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Panthers have given up more than 100 yards rushing to just three players this year.

Carolina has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 15 players this year.

The Panthers have allowed just three players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

