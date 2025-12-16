Kenneth Walker III Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Rams

In Week 16 (Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET), running back Kenneth Walker III and the Seattle Seahawks will meet the Los Angeles Rams, who have the ninth-ranked run defense in the league (101.1 yards allowed per game).

With Walker's next game against the Rams, should you consider him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Thinking about playing Walker this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Kenneth Walker III Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams Game Date: December 18, 2025

December 18, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.3

9.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.1

10.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 57.67

57.67 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.34

0.34 Projected Receiving Yards: 11.58

11.58 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Walker Fantasy Performance

Walker has piled up 119.5 fantasy points in 2025 (8.5 per game), which ranks him 25th at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 77 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Walker has posted 12.1 fantasy points (4.0 per game), rushing for 102 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 32 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 19 yards on five grabs (eight targets) as a pass-catcher.

Walker has posted 39.3 fantasy points (7.9 per game) over his last five games, rushing for 240 yards with one touchdown on 59 carries. He has also contributed 93 yards on 11 catches (15 targets) as a receiver.

The peak of Walker's fantasy season so far was Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, when he completed 0.0% of his throws for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 17.8 fantasy points. He also had 105 rushing yards on 13 attempts (8.1 YPC) with one touchdown on the ground.

From a fantasy perspective, Kenneth Walker III's matchup against the Indianapolis Colts last week was his worst of the year, as he put up just 1.9 fantasy points. He rushed for 17 yards on nine carries on the day with one catch for two yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Rams Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has allowed three players to register over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Rams this year.

A total of six players have thrown for at least two TDs against Los Angeles this season.

The Rams have given up at least three passing TDs to four opposing QBs this season.

A total of seven players have collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Los Angeles this season.

The Rams have allowed a TD reception by 19 players this year.

Los Angeles has given up two or more receiving touchdowns to only two players this season.

The Rams have allowed just one player to amass over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Los Angeles has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to five players this season.

No player has rushed for more than one TD versus the Rams this year.

Want more data and analysis on Kenneth Walker III? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.