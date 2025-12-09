Kenneth Walker III Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Colts

In Week 15 (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET), running back Kenneth Walker III and the Seattle Seahawks will face the Indianapolis Colts, who have the sixth-ranked run defense in the NFL (98.6 yards conceded per game).

Kenneth Walker III Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks vs. Indianapolis Colts

Seattle Seahawks vs. Indianapolis Colts Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.5

11.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.3

12.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 63.74

63.74 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.58

0.58 Projected Receiving Yards: 12.23

12.23 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Walker Fantasy Performance

Walker is the 22nd-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 65th overall, as he has put up 117.6 total fantasy points (9.0 per game).

During his last three games, Walker has delivered 20.3 total fantasy points (6.8 per game), rushing the ball 34 times for 156 yards and zero scores. As a pass-catcher, he has tacked on 47 yards on seven receptions (11 targets).

Walker has totaled 44.4 fantasy points (8.9 per game) in his last five games, as he's scampered for 290 yards with one touchdown on 64 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 94 yards on 11 receptions (15 targets).

The high point of Walker's fantasy season so far was Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, when he caught one ball on one target for 13 yards, good for 17.8 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Kenneth Walker III stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers, rushing 10 times for 20 yards, with three receptions for four yards as a receiver (2.4 fantasy points).

Colts Defensive Performance

Indianapolis has allowed four players to amass over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Colts have allowed at least one passing TD to 10 opposing QBs this year.

A total of five players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Indianapolis this year.

The Colts have allowed three or more passing TDs to three opposing QBs this year.

A total of five players have racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Indianapolis this year.

The Colts have allowed 18 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

No player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Indianapolis this season.

One player has put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Colts this year.

Indianapolis has allowed at least one rushing TD to 10 players this year.

The Colts have allowed at least two rushing TDs to three players this season.

