Kenneth Walker III Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Falcons

Running back Kenneth Walker III has a matchup versus the 25th-ranked run defense in the NFL (131.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, when his Seattle Seahawks take on the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Walker's next game against the Falcons, should you think about him for your DFS roster? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Kenneth Walker III Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons

Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons Game Date: December 7, 2025

December 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.1

11.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.0

12.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 62.93

62.93 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.51

0.51 Projected Receiving Yards: 13.37

13.37 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Walker Fantasy Performance

Walker has produced 114.8 fantasy points in 2025 (9.6 per game), which ranks him 21st at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 61 player in fantasy football.

Over his last three games, Walker has generated 34.6 fantasy points (11.5 per game) as he's rushed for 194 yards and scored one touchdown on 40 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 92 yards on nine catches (11 targets).

Walker has put up 47.7 fantasy points (9.5 per game) during his last five games, rushing for 303 yards and scoring one touchdown on 65 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 114 yards on 12 grabs (14 targets) as a pass-catcher.

The high point of Walker's fantasy season was a Week 2 performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers, when he put up 17.8 fantasy points (13 receptions, 105 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy perspective, Kenneth Walker III delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the year (2.4 points) in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers, running for 20 yards on 10 carries with three catches for four yards.

Falcons Defensive Performance

Atlanta has allowed over 300 yards passing to only one player this year.

A total of Eight players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Falcons this year.

A total of six players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against Atlanta this year.

Three players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Falcons this season.

Atlanta has allowed over 100 yards receiving to three players this season.

The Falcons have allowed 16 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Only two players have caught more than one TD pass against Atlanta this year.

The Falcons have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to only two players this season.

A total of seven players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Atlanta this season.

Just two players have run for more than one TD versus the Falcons this season.

