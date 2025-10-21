Kenneth Gainwell Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Packers

Running back Kenneth Gainwell is looking at a matchup against the second-ranked rushing defense in the league (76.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 8, when his Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Green Bay Packers, Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Kenneth Gainwell Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Green Bay Packers

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Green Bay Packers Game Date: October 26, 2025

October 26, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.4

7.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.6

8.6 Projected Rushing Yards: 38.83

38.83 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.31

0.31 Projected Receiving Yards: 14.15

14.15 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Gainwell Fantasy Performance

Gainwell has produced 45.0 fantasy points in 2025 (7.5 per game), which ranks him 34th at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 138 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Gainwell has posted 30.5 fantasy points (10.2 per game), running for 135 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 28 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 50 yards on 14 grabs (14 targets) as a receiver.

Gainwell has delivered 42.7 total fantasy points (8.5 per game) during his last five games, rushing the ball 37 times for 171 yards and three scores. As a receiver, he has tacked on 76 yards on 18 receptions (20 targets).

The peak of Gainwell's fantasy season so far was Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings, when he caught six balls on six targets for 35 yards, good for 25.4 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Kenneth Gainwell delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the season (1.5 points) last week against the Cincinnati Bengals, running for 14 yards on three carries with two catches for one yard.

Packers Defensive Performance

One player has recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Green Bay this year.

A total of Five players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Packers this season.

Green Bay has allowed four players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

The Packers have allowed just one player to pass for three or more TDs in a game this season.

A total of one player has racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Green Bay this year.

The Packers have allowed a TD reception by eight players this year.

A total of two players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass against Green Bay this year.

The Packers have not allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this year.

A total of three players have rushed for at least one TD versus Green Bay this season.

The Packers have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

