Kenneth Gainwell Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Bengals

In Week 7 (Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET), running back Kenneth Gainwell and the Pittsburgh Steelers will face the Cincinnati Bengals, who have the 28th-ranked rushing defense in the league (135.7 yards conceded per game).

Considering Gainwell for your DFS roster, with his next game against the Bengals? We've got stats and information for you below.

Kenneth Gainwell Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals Game Date: October 16, 2025

October 16, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.2

8.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.3

9.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 43.00

43.00 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.40

0.40 Projected Receiving Yards: 13.01

13.01 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Gainwell Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Gainwell is currently the 29th-ranked fantasy player (123rd overall), tallying 43.5 total fantasy points (8.7 per game).

During his last three games, Gainwell has 37.6 total fantasy points (12.5 per game), carrying the ball 29 times for 137 yards and three touchdowns. In the receiving game, he has added 59 yards on 13 catches (13 targets).

The highlight of Gainwell's fantasy season so far was Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings, when he completed 0.0% of his throws for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 25.4 fantasy points. He also had 99 rushing yards on 19 attempts (5.2 YPC) with two touchdowns on the ground.

From a fantasy perspective, Kenneth Gainwell delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the season (2.3 points) in Week 1 against the New York Jets, rushing for 19 yards on seven carries with three catches for four yards.

Bengals Defensive Performance

One player has recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Cincinnati this year.

A total of Seven players have thrown for at least one TD against the Bengals this year.

Cincinnati has allowed two or more passing TDs to four opposing QBs this season.

The Bengals have allowed two players to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Cincinnati has given up more than 100 yards receiving to just one player this season.

The Bengals have allowed 13 players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

Cincinnati has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

Two players have picked up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Bengals this year.

Cincinnati has allowed six players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

A total of Two players have rushed for more than one TD against the Bengals this season.

