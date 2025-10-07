Kenneth Gainwell Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Browns

In Week 6 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), RB Kenneth Gainwell and the Pittsburgh Steelers will meet the Cleveland Browns, who have the top-ranked run defense in the NFL (75.6 yards conceded per game).

Considering Gainwell for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Browns? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Kenneth Gainwell Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.9

7.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.9

8.9 Projected Rushing Yards: 43.21

43.21 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.36

0.36 Projected Receiving Yards: 12.86

12.86 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Gainwell Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Gainwell is currently the 29th-ranked fantasy player (104th overall), putting up 39.9 total fantasy points (10.0 per game).

In his last three games, Gainwell has picked up 37.6 fantasy points (12.5 per game), rushing for 135 yards and scoring three touchdowns on 28 carries. He has also contributed 61 yards on 10 catches (12 targets) as a receiver.

The peak of Gainwell's season as a fantasy producer came against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4, as he put up 25.4 fantasy points by running for 99 yards and two TDs on 19 attempts. In the receiving game, he caught six passes on six targets for 35 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Kenneth Gainwell disappointed his fantasy managers against the New York Jets in Week 1, when he managed only 2.3 fantasy points (7 carries, 19 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the season.

Browns Defensive Performance

No QBs have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Cleveland this season.

The Browns have given up at least one passing TD to six opposing QBs this season.

Cleveland has allowed two players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this year.

The Browns have given up three or more passing touchdowns to only one opposing QB this year.

A total of one player has put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Cleveland this season.

A total of Eight players have caught a TD pass versus the Browns this season.

Cleveland has allowed two or more receiving TDs to two players this year.

The Browns' defense has not allowed a player to put up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Cleveland has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to three players this year.

The Browns have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

