Kenneth Gainwell Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers RB Kenneth Gainwell will be up against the 14th-ranked rushing defense of the Cleveland Browns (113.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Thinking about Gainwell for your DFS lineup, with his next game versus the Browns? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Kenneth Gainwell Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns Game Date: December 28, 2025

December 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.0

10.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.7

11.7 Projected Rushing Yards: 53.00

53.00 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.38

0.38 Projected Receiving Yards: 20.71

20.71 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Gainwell Fantasy Performance

With 131.1 fantasy points this season (8.7 per game), Gainwell is the 25th-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 71st among all players.

Over his last three games, Gainwell has amassed 41.6 fantasy points (13.9 per game) as he's scampered for 145 yards and scored one touchdown on 26 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 151 yards on 18 catches (21 targets) with one TD.

Gainwell has amassed 58.3 fantasy points (11.7 per game) in his last five games, as he's scampered for 257 yards with one touchdown on 41 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 206 yards on 26 receptions (30 targets) with one TD.

The highlight of Gainwell's fantasy campaign was a Week 4 outburst versus the Minnesota Vikings, a game where he came through with zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 25.4 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with 99 rushing yards on 19 attempts (5.2 yards per carry) with two TDs.

From a fantasy standpoint, Kenneth Gainwell had his worst performance of the season in Week 10 against the Los Angeles Chargers, when he put up just 0.4 fantasy points (0 carries, 0 yards).

Browns Defensive Performance

Cleveland has not allowed a player to record over 300 yards passing against them in a game yet this year.

A total of 13 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Browns this season.

A total of six players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Cleveland this season.

The Browns have allowed at least three passing touchdowns to just two opposing QBs this season.

Cleveland has given up more than 100 yards receiving to just one player this year.

A total of 19 players have caught a TD pass against the Browns this season.

Only three players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass against Cleveland this season.

Three players have collected more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Browns this season.

A total of 11 players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Cleveland this season.

The Browns have allowed only three players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

