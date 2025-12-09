Kenneth Gainwell Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Dolphins

In Week 15 (Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET), RB Kenneth Gainwell and the Pittsburgh Steelers will meet the Miami Dolphins, who have the 25th-ranked rushing defense in the league (131.9 yards conceded per game).

With Gainwell's next game against the Dolphins, should you think about him for your DFS lineup? See below for more stats and info.

Kenneth Gainwell Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Miami Dolphins

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Miami Dolphins Game Date: December 15, 2025

December 15, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.2

9.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.6

10.6 Projected Rushing Yards: 45.87

45.87 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.40

0.40 Projected Receiving Yards: 16.61

16.61 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.13

Gainwell Fantasy Performance

With 99.7 fantasy points this season (7.7 per game), Gainwell is the 32nd-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 102nd among all players.

Looking at his last three games, Gainwell has totaled 26.9 fantasy points (9.0 per game) as he's run for 127 yards and scored one touchdown on 19 carries. As a receiver, he's chipped in with 82 yards on 14 grabs (16 targets).

Gainwell has amassed 49.8 fantasy points (10.0 per game) in his last five games, as he's rushed for 151 yards with one touchdown on 28 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 167 yards on 23 receptions (27 targets) with two TD.

The peak of Gainwell's season as a fantasy producer came against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4, as he tallied 25.4 fantasy points by passing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks. As a runner, he contributed 99 rushing yards on 19 carries (5.2 YPC) with two scores.

From a fantasy perspective, Kenneth Gainwell disappointed his fantasy managers against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10, when he mustered only 0.4 fantasy points (0 carries, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the year.

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Miami has allowed only one player to amass more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Dolphins this year.

A total of seven players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against Miami this season.

Only two players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Dolphins this year.

Miami has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to just one player this year.

A total of 19 players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Dolphins this year.

Miami has allowed just one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Dolphins have given up more than 100 yards rushing to four players this season.

A total of seven players have run for at least one touchdown against Miami this year.

The Dolphins have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to only two players this season.

