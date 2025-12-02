Kenneth Gainwell Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers RB Kenneth Gainwell will be up against the 18th-ranked rushing defense of the Baltimore Ravens (118.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Is Gainwell a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Ravens? More stats and info can be found below, so take a look.

Kenneth Gainwell Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens Game Date: December 7, 2025

December 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.3

8.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.8

9.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 42.56

42.56 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.31

0.31 Projected Receiving Yards: 18.24

18.24 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Gainwell Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Gainwell is currently the 31st-ranked fantasy player (110th overall), posting 89.5 total fantasy points (7.5 per game).

During his last three games, Gainwell has 39.2 total fantasy points (13.1 per game), toting the ball 24 times for 136 yards and zero touchdowns. As a pass-catcher, he has added 136 yards on 15 catches (17 targets) with two TDs.

Gainwell has put up 43.0 fantasy points (8.6 per game) during his last five games, running for 135 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 27 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 175 yards on 21 grabs (25 targets) with two TDs as a receiver.

The peak of Gainwell's fantasy season was a Week 4 performance against the Minnesota Vikings, when he tallied 25.4 fantasy points (19 receptions, 99 yards, 2 TDs).

From a fantasy perspective, Kenneth Gainwell stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 10 against the Los Angeles Chargers, running zero times for zero yards, with two receptions for four yards as a receiver (0.4 fantasy points).

Ravens Defensive Performance

One player has registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Baltimore this year.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Ravens this season.

Baltimore has allowed at least two passing TDs to four opposing QBs this season.

The Ravens have allowed at least three passing touchdowns to only two opposing QBs this year.

Baltimore has allowed four players to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Ravens have allowed a TD catch by 17 players this season.

Baltimore has allowed only one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Ravens have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to only one player this year.

Baltimore has allowed eight players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Ravens have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to three players this year.

