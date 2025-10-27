Kennesaw State vs UTEP Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025
The Kennesaw State Owls are among the college football squads busy on Tuesday, versus the UTEP Miners.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NCAA football betting odds.
Kennesaw State vs UTEP Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Kennesaw State: (-340) | UTEP: (+275)
- Spread: Kennesaw State: -9.5 (-110) | UTEP: +9.5 (-110)
- Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Kennesaw State vs UTEP Betting Trends
- Kennesaw State is 5-2-0 against the spread this season.
- Kennesaw State is winless ATS (0-1) as a 9.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- Two of seven Kennesaw State games have hit the over this season.
- UTEP has posted two wins against the spread this year.
- UTEP has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 9.5-point underdog or more this year.
- A pair of UTEP six games in 2025 have hit the over.
Kennesaw State vs UTEP Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Owls win (77.5%)
Kennesaw State vs UTEP Point Spread
UTEP is listed as an underdog by 9.5 points (-110 odds), and Kennesaw State, the favorite, is -110 to cover.
Kennesaw State vs UTEP Over/Under
The Kennesaw State-UTEP game on Oct. 28 has been given an over/under of 50.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.
Kennesaw State vs UTEP Moneyline
UTEP is a +275 underdog on the moneyline, while Kennesaw State is a -340 favorite.
Kennesaw State vs. UTEP Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Kennesaw State
|25.3
|99
|21.3
|28
|50.6
|7
|UTEP
|21
|122
|24.1
|50
|50.0
|7
Kennesaw State vs. UTEP Game Info
- Game day: Tuesday, October 28, 2025
- Game time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPNU
- Location: Kennesaw, Georgia
- Stadium: Fifth Third Stadium
