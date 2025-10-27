Kennesaw State vs UTEP Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025

The Kennesaw State Owls are among the college football squads busy on Tuesday, versus the UTEP Miners.

Kennesaw State vs UTEP Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Kennesaw State: (-340) | UTEP: (+275)

Kennesaw State: (-340) | UTEP: (+275) Spread: Kennesaw State: -9.5 (-110) | UTEP: +9.5 (-110)

Kennesaw State: -9.5 (-110) | UTEP: +9.5 (-110) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Kennesaw State vs UTEP Betting Trends

Kennesaw State is 5-2-0 against the spread this season.

Kennesaw State is winless ATS (0-1) as a 9.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Two of seven Kennesaw State games have hit the over this season.

UTEP has posted two wins against the spread this year.

UTEP has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 9.5-point underdog or more this year.

A pair of UTEP six games in 2025 have hit the over.

Kennesaw State vs UTEP Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Owls win (77.5%)

Kennesaw State vs UTEP Point Spread

UTEP is listed as an underdog by 9.5 points (-110 odds), and Kennesaw State, the favorite, is -110 to cover.

Kennesaw State vs UTEP Over/Under

The Kennesaw State-UTEP game on Oct. 28 has been given an over/under of 50.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Kennesaw State vs UTEP Moneyline

UTEP is a +275 underdog on the moneyline, while Kennesaw State is a -340 favorite.

Kennesaw State vs. UTEP Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Kennesaw State 25.3 99 21.3 28 50.6 7 UTEP 21 122 24.1 50 50.0 7

Kennesaw State vs. UTEP Game Info

Game day: Tuesday, October 28, 2025

Tuesday, October 28, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Kennesaw, Georgia

Kennesaw, Georgia Stadium: Fifth Third Stadium

