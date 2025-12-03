FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

Kennesaw State vs Jacksonville State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for CUSA Championship Game 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

College football's Friday schedule includes the Kennesaw State Owls facing the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Kennesaw State vs Jacksonville State Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Kennesaw State: (-134) | Jacksonville State: (+114)
  • Spread: Kennesaw State: -2.5 (-110) | Jacksonville State: +2.5 (-110)
  • Total: 59.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Kennesaw State vs Jacksonville State Betting Trends

  • Kennesaw State has beaten the spread eight times in 12 games.
  • Kennesaw State's ATS record as 2.5-point or bigger favorites is 4-3.
  • There have been six Kennesaw State games (of 12) that hit the over this year.
  • Jacksonville State has beaten the spread six times in 12 games.
  • Jacksonville State's ATS record as 2.5-point underdogs or more is 4-2.
  • This season, eight of Jacksonville State's 12 games have gone over the point total.

Kennesaw State vs Jacksonville State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Owls win (54.6%)

Kennesaw State vs Jacksonville State Point Spread

Jacksonville State is the underdog by 2.5 points against Kennesaw State. Jacksonville State is -110 to cover the spread, and Kennesaw State is -110.

Kennesaw State vs Jacksonville State Over/Under

A total of 59.5 points has been set for the Kennesaw State-Jacksonville State game on Dec. 5, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Kennesaw State vs Jacksonville State Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Jacksonville State-Kennesaw State, Jacksonville State is the underdog at +114, and Kennesaw State is -134.

Kennesaw State vs. Jacksonville State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Kennesaw State29.15925.17352.012
Jacksonville State30.24526.88155.012

Kennesaw State vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

  • Game day: Friday, December 5, 2025
  • Game time: 7 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Location: Jacksonville, Alabama
  • Stadium: AmFirst Stadium

