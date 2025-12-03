Kennesaw State vs Jacksonville State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for CUSA Championship Game 2025

College football's Friday schedule includes the Kennesaw State Owls facing the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

Kennesaw State vs Jacksonville State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Kennesaw State: (-134) | Jacksonville State: (+114)

Kennesaw State: (-134) | Jacksonville State: (+114) Spread: Kennesaw State: -2.5 (-110) | Jacksonville State: +2.5 (-110)

Kennesaw State: -2.5 (-110) | Jacksonville State: +2.5 (-110) Total: 59.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Kennesaw State vs Jacksonville State Betting Trends

Kennesaw State has beaten the spread eight times in 12 games.

Kennesaw State's ATS record as 2.5-point or bigger favorites is 4-3.

There have been six Kennesaw State games (of 12) that hit the over this year.

Jacksonville State has beaten the spread six times in 12 games.

Jacksonville State's ATS record as 2.5-point underdogs or more is 4-2.

This season, eight of Jacksonville State's 12 games have gone over the point total.

Kennesaw State vs Jacksonville State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Owls win (54.6%)

Kennesaw State vs Jacksonville State Point Spread

Jacksonville State is the underdog by 2.5 points against Kennesaw State. Jacksonville State is -110 to cover the spread, and Kennesaw State is -110.

Kennesaw State vs Jacksonville State Over/Under

A total of 59.5 points has been set for the Kennesaw State-Jacksonville State game on Dec. 5, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Kennesaw State vs Jacksonville State Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Jacksonville State-Kennesaw State, Jacksonville State is the underdog at +114, and Kennesaw State is -134.

Kennesaw State vs. Jacksonville State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Kennesaw State 29.1 59 25.1 73 52.0 12 Jacksonville State 30.2 45 26.8 81 55.0 12

Kennesaw State vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

Game day: Friday, December 5, 2025

Friday, December 5, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Jacksonville, Alabama

Jacksonville, Alabama Stadium: AmFirst Stadium

