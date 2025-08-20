2025 Kennesaw State Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

On Aug. 29, the Kennesaw State Owls' 2025 campaign opens with a matchup versus Wake Forest. The rest of the Owls' college football schedule can be found in the piece below.

Kennesaw State 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Wake Forest Aug. 29 - Demon Deacons (-17.5) 51.5 2 @ Indiana Sept. 6 - - - 3 Merrimack Sept. 13 - - - 4 Arkansas State Sept. 20 - - - 5 Middle Tennessee Sept. 27 - - - 7 Louisiana Tech Oct. 9 - - - 9 @ Florida International Oct. 21 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Kennesaw State 2025 Schedule Insights

The Owls have five games scheduled against teams that made a bowl game last year.

Kennesaw State will play five teams this season that went over .500 in 2024. That schedule will pair them against one team that ended with nine or more victories and three squads with less than four wins last season.

Kennesaw State Betting Insights (2024)

Kennesaw State won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.

A total of four of the Owls' games last season hit the over.

Kennesaw State never were listed as the moneyline favorite in a game last season.

