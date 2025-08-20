NCAAF
2025 Kennesaw State Football Odds and Schedule
Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.
On Aug. 29, the Kennesaw State Owls' 2025 campaign opens with a matchup versus Wake Forest. The rest of the Owls' college football schedule can be found in the piece below.
Kennesaw State 2025 Schedule
Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
|1
|@ Wake Forest
|Aug. 29
|-
|Demon Deacons (-17.5)
|51.5
|2
|@ Indiana
|Sept. 6
|-
|-
|-
|3
|Merrimack
|Sept. 13
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Arkansas State
|Sept. 20
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Middle Tennessee
|Sept. 27
|-
|-
|-
|7
|Louisiana Tech
|Oct. 9
|-
|-
|-
|9
|@ Florida International
|Oct. 21
|-
|-
|-
Kennesaw State 2025 Schedule Insights
- The Owls have five games scheduled against teams that made a bowl game last year.
- Kennesaw State will play five teams this season that went over .500 in 2024. That schedule will pair them against one team that ended with nine or more victories and three squads with less than four wins last season.
Kennesaw State Betting Insights (2024)
- Kennesaw State won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.
- A total of four of the Owls' games last season hit the over.
- Kennesaw State never were listed as the moneyline favorite in a game last season.
