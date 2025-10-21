Kendrick Bourne Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Texans

Kendrick Bourne and the San Francisco 49ers will face the Houston Texans and their fifth-ranked passing defense (179 yards allowed per game) in Week 8, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Bourne a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Texans? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Kendrick Bourne Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans

San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans Game Date: October 26, 2025

October 26, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 2.1

2.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 2.7

2.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 15.60

15.60 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Bourne Fantasy Performance

Bourne is the 42nd-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 157th overall, as he has tallied 38.5 total fantasy points (6.4 per game).

In his last three games, Bourne has tallied 298 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on 17 catches (22 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 29.8 (9.9 per game) during that period.

Bourne has produced 35.3 fantasy points (7.1 per game) during his last five games, as he's turned 32 targets into 22 catches for 353 yards and zero TDs.

The peak of Bourne's fantasy season came against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6, when he piled up 14.2 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks.

From a fantasy standpoint, Kendrick Bourne delivered his worst fantasy point total of the campaign (1.4 points) last week against the Atlanta Falcons, catching two balls for 14 yards.

Texans Defensive Performance

No QBs have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Houston this season.

The Texans have allowed three players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Houston has allowed just one player to pass for at least two TDs in a game this season.

The Texans have not allowed a player to throw more than two TDs versus them in a game this season.

Houston has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to two players this year.

A total of Four players have caught a TD pass against the Texans this year.

Houston has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this year.

The Texans have not allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this year.

Houston has allowed six players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

Just one player has run for more than one touchdown against the Texans this year.

