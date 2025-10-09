Kendrick Bourne Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Buccaneers

Kendrick Bourne and the San Francisco 49ers will meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their 20th-ranked passing defense (218.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 6, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Bourne worth considering for his next matchup against the Buccaneers? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right call.

Thinking about playing Bourne this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Kendrick Bourne Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.4

6.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.1

8.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 47.50

47.50 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.27

Projections provided by numberFire

Bourne Fantasy Performance

With 22.9 fantasy points in 2025 (5.7 per game), Bourne is the 56th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 190th overall.

In his last three games, Bourne has ammassed 197 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on 15 catches (21 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 19.7 (6.6 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Bourne's season as a fantasy producer came against the Los Angeles Rams last week, as he tallied 14.2 fantasy points by catching 10 passes (on 11 targets) for 142 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Kendrick Bourne stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, catching one pass on four targets for 17 yards (1.7 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Tampa Bay has allowed over 300 yards passing to just one player this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed five players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Tampa Bay has allowed at least two passing TDs to three opposing QBs this season.

The Buccaneers have given up three or more passing touchdowns to just one opposing QB this year.

A total of two players have collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Tampa Bay this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed eight players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Buccaneers' defense has not allowed a player to pile up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of four players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Tampa Bay this year.

The Buccaneers have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD versus them this season.

Want more data and analysis on Kendrick Bourne? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.