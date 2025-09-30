Kendrick Bourne Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Rams

Kendrick Bourne and the San Francisco 49ers will play the Los Angeles Rams and their ninth-ranked passing defense (186.0 yards allowed per game) in Week 5, on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Is Bourne a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Rams? More stats and information can be found below, so check it out.

Kendrick Bourne Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams Game Date: October 2, 2025

October 2, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.6

5.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.2

7.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 41.80

41.80 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.24

Projections provided by numberFire

Bourne Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Bourne is currently the 98th-ranked fantasy player (267th overall), putting up 8.7 total fantasy points (2.9 per game).

Last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Bourne reeled in one ball on four targets for 17 yards, good for 1.7 fantasy points.

Rams Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has not allowed a player to total over 300 yards passing against them in a game yet this year.

A total of Three players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Rams this year.

Los Angeles has allowed one player to pass for at least two TDs in a game this season.

One player have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Rams this season.

A total of one player has recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Los Angeles this year.

The Rams have allowed a touchdown reception by five players this season.

Los Angeles has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

The Rams have not given up more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this year.

Los Angeles has given up at least one rushing touchdown to two players this season.

No player has rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Rams this season.

