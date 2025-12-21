Kendrick Bourne Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Colts

San Francisco 49ers WR Kendrick Bourne will take on the 31st-ranked pass defense of the Indianapolis Colts (247.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday.

Thinking about Bourne for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game versus the Colts? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Thinking about playing Bourne this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Kendrick Bourne Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Indianapolis Colts

San Francisco 49ers at Indianapolis Colts Game Date: December 22, 2025

December 22, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 3.8

3.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 5.0

5.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 28.32

28.32 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.17

Projections provided by numberFire

Bourne Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Bourne is currently the 71st-ranked player in fantasy (227th overall), with 49.9 total fantasy points (4.5 per game).

In his last three games, Bourne has amassed 36 yards and zero scores on three catches (five targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 3.6 fantasy points (1.2 per game) during that period.

Bourne has tallied 114 receiving yards and zero scores on eight catches (11 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 11.4 points (2.3 per game) during that period.

The high point of Bourne's fantasy season so far was Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when he carried zero times for zero yards on his way to 14.2 fantasy points. He also had five receptions (on nine targets) for 142 yards as a pass-catcher.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Colts Defensive Performance

Four players have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Indianapolis this season.

The Colts have allowed at least one passing TD to 10 opposing QBs this year.

Indianapolis has allowed five players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this year.

Three players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game versus the Colts this year.

A total of six players have collected over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Indianapolis this season.

The Colts have allowed 18 players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

No player has caught more than one TD pass versus Indianapolis this year.

The Colts have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to only one player this season.

A total of 10 players have rushed for at least one TD versus Indianapolis this season.

The Colts have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to three players this season.

Want more data and analysis on Kendrick Bourne? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.