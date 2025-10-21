Keenan Allen Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Vikings

Wide receiver Keenan Allen has a matchup versus the seventh-ranked pass defense in the NFL (184.0 yards allowed per game) in Week 8, when his Los Angeles Chargers meet the Minnesota Vikings, Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Considering Allen for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Vikings? We've got stats and information for you below.

Keenan Allen Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Minnesota Vikings

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Minnesota Vikings Game Date: October 23, 2025

October 23, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.5

8.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.4

11.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 59.49

59.49 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.45

Projections provided by numberFire

Allen Fantasy Performance

With 67.5 fantasy points this season (9.6 per game), Allen is the ninth-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 62nd among all players.

During his last three games Allen has been targeted 30 times, with 20 receptions for 204 yards and one TD, resulting in 26.4 fantasy points (8.8 per game) during that stretch.

Allen has been targeted 48 times, with 32 receptions for 306 yards and two TDs, during his last five games, leading to 42.6 fantasy points (8.5 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Allen's fantasy season came against the Indianapolis Colts last week, when he collected 17.9 fantasy points with zero rushing yards on zero carries. As a receiver, he hauled in 11 balls (on 14 targets) for 119 yards and one touchdown.

From a fantasy perspective, Keenan Allen's matchup against the Miami Dolphins in Week 6 was his worst of the year, as he put up just 2.7 fantasy points. He had four receptions for 27 yards on the day.

Vikings Defensive Performance

Minnesota has allowed only one player to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Vikings have allowed at least one passing TD to five opposing QBs this season.

Minnesota has allowed at least two passing TDs to two opposing QBs this year.

Only one player have thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Vikings this season.

A total of three players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game against Minnesota this year.

The Vikings have allowed seven players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

Minnesota has allowed just one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Vikings have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to two players this year.

Minnesota has allowed at least one rushing TD to three players this season.

The Vikings have given up at least two rushing TDs to only one player this year.

Want more data and analysis on Keenan Allen? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.