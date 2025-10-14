Keenan Allen Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Colts

Wide receiver Keenan Allen faces a matchup against the 22nd-ranked passing defense in the NFL (232.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 7, when his Los Angeles Chargers play the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Considering Allen for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game against the Colts? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Keenan Allen Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Indianapolis Colts

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Indianapolis Colts Game Date: October 19, 2025

October 19, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.0

9.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.8

11.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 60.36

60.36 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.50

Projections provided by numberFire

Allen Fantasy Performance

Allen is the 20th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 91st overall, as he has posted 49.6 total fantasy points (8.3 per game).

During his last three games Allen has been targeted 23 times, with 14 receptions for 122 yards and zero TDs, resulting in 12.2 fantasy points (4.1 per game) during that period.

Allen has been targeted 41 times, with 26 receptions for 248 yards and two TDs, in his last five games. He has posted 36.8 fantasy points (7.4 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Allen's fantasy season was a Week 1 performance versus the Kansas City Chiefs, a game when he went off for seven catches and 68 receiving yards with one touchdown (12.8 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Keenan Allen let down his fantasy managers against the Miami Dolphins last week, when he managed only 2.7 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Colts Defensive Performance

Two players have recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Indianapolis this season.

The Colts have allowed at least one passing TD to five opposing QBs this year.

A total of three players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against Indianapolis this year.

The Colts have given up three or more passing TDs to two opposing QBs this year.

A total of one player has racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Indianapolis this season.

A total of 10 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Colts this year.

Indianapolis has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

No player has collected more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Colts this season.

Indianapolis has allowed three players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

No player has run for more than one TD against the Colts this season.

Want more data and analysis on Keenan Allen? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.