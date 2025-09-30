Keenan Allen Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Commanders

Wideout Keenan Allen is looking at a matchup versus the 27th-ranked passing defense in the league (248.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 5, when his Los Angeles Chargers play the Washington Commanders, Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

For more info on Allen, if you're considering him for your DFS lineup, scroll down prior to his upcoming game versus the Commanders.

Keenan Allen Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Washington Commanders

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Washington Commanders Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.7

8.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.4

11.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 60.97

60.97 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.44

Projections provided by numberFire

Allen Fantasy Performance

Allen is currently the 16th-ranked fantasy player at his position (68th overall), tallying 41.1 total fantasy points (10.3 per game).

In his last three games, Allen has totaled 163 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 17 catches (25 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 28.3 (9.4 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Allen's fantasy season came against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1, when he tallied 12.8 fantasy points with seven receptions (on 10 targets) for 68 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy standpoint, Keenan Allen delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the campaign (3.7 points) last week against the New York Giants, hauling in five balls for 37 yards.

Commanders Defensive Performance

One player has registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Washington this season.

A total of Three players have thrown for at least one TD against the Commanders this year.

Washington has allowed two or more TD passes to three opposing QBs this season.

The Commanders have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to one opposing QB this season.

Washington has allowed four players to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Commanders have allowed a TD reception by five players this year.

Washington has allowed one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Commanders' defense has not allowed a player to put up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of three players have run for at least one TD versus Washington this season.

No player has run for more than one touchdown against the Commanders this year.

