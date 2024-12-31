Keenan Allen Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Packers

Chicago Bears wideout Keenan Allen will match up with the 17th-ranked passing defense of the Green Bay Packers (219.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Considering Allen for your DFS lineup, with his next game versus the Packers? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Thinking about playing Allen this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Allen vs. Packers Game Info

Matchup: Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.3

7.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.0

10.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 58.04

58.04 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.26

Projections provided by numberFire

Allen Fantasy Performance

Allen is currently the 33rd-ranked fantasy player at his position (115th overall), posting 113.9 total fantasy points (8.1 per game).

In his last three games, Allen has hauled in 20 balls (on 34 targets) for 248 yards and two touchdowns, good for 36.8 fantasy points (12.3 per game).

Allen has been targeted 47 times, with 28 receptions for 351 yards and four TDs, during his last five games, leading to 59.1 fantasy points (11.8 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Allen's fantasy season so far was Week 16 against the Detroit Lions, when he completed 0.0% of his passes for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 20.1 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Keenan Allen let down his fantasy managers against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4, when he mustered only 1.9 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Packers Defensive Performance

Three players have recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Green Bay this year.

The Packers have allowed 12 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Green Bay has allowed seven players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this season.

The Packers have given up at least three passing TDs to three opposing QBs this season.

A total of two players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Green Bay this season.

The Packers have given up a TD reception by 21 players this year.

Green Bay has given up two or more receiving touchdowns to one player this year.

Four players have recorded over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Packers this season.

Green Bay has given up at least one rushing TD to 10 players this season.

The Packers have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this year.

Want more data and analysis on Keenan Allen? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.