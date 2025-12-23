Keenan Allen Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Texans

Keenan Allen and the Los Angeles Chargers will meet the Houston Texans and their fourth-ranked passing defense (176.1 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Considering Allen for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the Texans? We've got stats and information for you below.

Keenan Allen Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Houston Texans

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Houston Texans Game Date: December 27, 2025

December 27, 2025 Game Time: 4:30 p.m.

4:30 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 4.9

4.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.6

6.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 36.19

36.19 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.23

Projections provided by numberFire

Allen Fantasy Performance

Allen has produced 96.4 fantasy points in 2025 (6.4 per game), which ranks him 38th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 145 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Allen has posted 10.2 fantasy points (3.4 per game), as he's converted 15 targets into 13 catches for 102 yards and zero TDs.

Allen has been targeted 26 times, with 21 receptions for 185 yards and zero TDs, during his last five games, resulting in 18.5 fantasy points (3.7 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Allen's fantasy season was a Week 7 performance versus the Indianapolis Colts, a game when he went off for 11 catches and 119 receiving yards with one touchdown (17.9 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Keenan Allen had his worst performance of the season in Week 10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, when he tallied just 1.9 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Texans Defensive Performance

Houston has not allowed a player to put up more than 300 yards passing versus them in a game yet this year.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Texans this year.

Houston has given up at least two TD passes to six opposing QBs this year.

The Texans have allowed just one player to throw for at least three touchdowns in a game this year.

Houston has given up more than 100 yards receiving to four players this year.

The Texans have given up a TD reception by 16 players this year.

Houston has allowed just one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Texans have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to only two players this season.

Houston has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 10 players this season.

The Texans have allowed only one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

