Keenan Allen Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Seahawks

Chicago Bears wideout Keenan Allen will be up against the 16th-ranked pass defense of the Seattle Seahawks (213.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday.

For more info on Allen, if you're considering him for your DFS roster, check out this article before his upcoming matchup against the Seahawks.

Allen vs. Seahawks Game Info

Matchup: Chicago Bears vs. Seattle Seahawks

Chicago Bears vs. Seattle Seahawks Game Day: December 26, 2024

December 26, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.3

7.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.9

9.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 54.33

54.33 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.33

Projections provided by numberFire

Allen Fantasy Performance

Allen is the 32nd-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 110th overall, as he has tallied 111.4 total fantasy points (8.6 per game).

In his last three games, Allen has caught 18 balls (on 31 targets) for 253 yards and two touchdowns, good for 37.3 fantasy points (12.4 per game).

Allen has reeled in 32 balls (on 54 targets) for 412 yards and five touchdowns in his last five games, good for 71.2 fantasy points (14.2 per game) during that period.

The peak of Allen's season as a fantasy producer came against the Detroit Lions last week, as he put up 20.1 fantasy points by passing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks.

From a fantasy perspective, Keenan Allen stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams, catching three passes on three targets for 19 yards (1.9 fantasy points).

Seahawks Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Seattle this season.

A total of 13 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Seahawks this year.

Seattle has allowed nine players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this season.

The Seahawks have allowed two players to throw for at least three TDs in a game this year.

Seattle has allowed over 100 yards receiving to seven players this year.

The Seahawks have allowed a touchdown catch by 20 players this season.

A total of four players have caught more than one TD pass against Seattle this season.

The Seahawks have allowed three players to amass more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Seattle has given up at least one rushing TD to nine players this season.

The Seahawks have allowed two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on Keenan Allen?