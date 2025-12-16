Keenan Allen Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Cowboys

Wide receiver Keenan Allen is looking at a matchup against the 32nd-ranked pass defense in the NFL (254.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, when his Los Angeles Chargers meet the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Allen a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Cowboys? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Thinking about playing Allen this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Keenan Allen Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Dallas Cowboys

Los Angeles Chargers at Dallas Cowboys Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.5

5.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.1

7.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 38.52

38.52 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.28

Projections provided by numberFire

Allen Fantasy Performance

With 92.0 fantasy points in 2025 (6.6 per game), Allen is the 32nd-ranked fantasy player at his position and 133rd overall.

In his last three games, Allen has posted 8.8 fantasy points (2.9 per game), as he's converted 15 targets into 12 catches for 88 yards and zero TDs.

Allen has grabbed 18 balls (on 26 targets) for 160 yards and zero touchdowns in his last five games, good for 16.0 fantasy points (3.2 per game) during that period.

The high point of Allen's season as a fantasy producer came against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7, as he tallied 17.9 fantasy points by running for zero yards on zero attempts. In the passing game, he caught 11 passes on 14 targets for 119 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy standpoint, Keenan Allen stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, grabbing two passes on five targets for 19 yards (1.9 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Dallas has given up over 300 yards passing to three players this season.

The Cowboys have allowed 13 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Dallas has allowed nine players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The Cowboys have allowed six players to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Dallas has given up over 100 yards receiving to four players this season.

A total of 24 players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Cowboys this season.

Dallas has given up two or more receiving TDs to six players this year.

Three players have put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Cowboys this year.

A total of 13 players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Dallas this year.

A total of Five players have rushed for more than one TD versus the Cowboys this year.

Want more data and analysis on Keenan Allen? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.