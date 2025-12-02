Keenan Allen Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Eagles

Wide receiver Keenan Allen is looking at a matchup against the 19th-ranked passing defense in the league (218.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, when his Los Angeles Chargers meet the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Keenan Allen Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Game Date: December 8, 2025

December 8, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.0

6.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.9

7.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 45.43

45.43 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.25

Projections provided by numberFire

Allen Fantasy Performance

Allen is the 31st-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 122nd overall, as he has put up 86.2 total fantasy points (7.2 per game).

In his last three games, Allen has reeled in 10 balls (on 16 targets) for 102 yards and zero touchdowns, good for 10.2 fantasy points (3.4 per game).

Allen has been targeted 26 times, with 16 receptions for 187 yards and zero TDs, during his last five games, resulting in 18.7 fantasy points (3.7 per game) during that period.

The peak of Allen's season as a fantasy producer came against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7, as he put up 17.9 fantasy points by passing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks.

From a fantasy perspective, Keenan Allen stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, catching two passes on five targets for 19 yards (1.9 fantasy points).

Eagles Defensive Performance

Philadelphia has allowed only two players to put up over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Nine players have thrown for at least one TD against the Eagles this year.

Philadelphia has allowed three players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

The Eagles have not given up more than two passing TDs to an opposing quarterback this year.

Philadelphia has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to seven players this year.

The Eagles have allowed a TD reception by 12 players this year.

No player has caught more than one touchdown pass versus Philadelphia this year.

The Eagles have given up more than 100 yards rushing to just two players this season.

Philadelphia has given up at least one rushing touchdown to 11 players this season.

Only two players have rushed for more than one touchdown against the Eagles this year.

