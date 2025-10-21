Kareem Hunt Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Commanders

Kareem Hunt and the Kansas City Chiefs will play the Washington Commanders and their 21st-ranked rushing defense (126 yards allowed per game) in Week 8, on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Hunt worth considering for his next matchup versus the Commanders? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right call.

Kareem Hunt Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Washington Commanders

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Washington Commanders Game Date: October 27, 2025

October 27, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.4

6.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.7

6.7 Projected Rushing Yards: 31.37

31.37 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.47

0.47 Projected Receiving Yards: 3.38

3.38 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.03

Projections provided by numberFire

Hunt Fantasy Performance

With 44.0 fantasy points in 2025 (6.3 per game), Hunt is the 36th-ranked player at the RB position and 141st among all players.

Looking at his last three games, Hunt has generated 22.9 fantasy points (7.6 per game) as he's run for 90 yards and scored two touchdowns on 17 carries.

Hunt has posted 38.0 fantasy points (7.6 per game) during his last five games, rushing for 158 yards and scoring three touchdowns on 40 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 42 yards on four grabs (four targets) as a receiver.

The high point of Hunt's season as a fantasy producer came against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5, as he put up 17.7 fantasy points by passing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks. As a runner, he contributed 49 rushing yards on seven carries (7.0 YPC) with two scores.

From a fantasy standpoint, Kareem Hunt delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the campaign (1.8 points) last week against the Las Vegas Raiders, running for 18 yards on four carries.

Commanders Defensive Performance

One player has posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Washington this year.

The Commanders have allowed six players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Washington has allowed at least two TD passes to four opposing QBs this season.

The Commanders have allowed two players to pass for at least three TDs in a game this year.

A total of five players have racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Washington this season.

A total of Nine players have caught a TD pass versus the Commanders this year.

Washington has given up two or more receiving touchdowns to two players this season.

Two players have racked up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Commanders this year.

Washington has allowed five players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

The Commanders have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

