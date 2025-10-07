Kareem Hunt Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Lions

Running back Kareem Hunt faces a matchup against the seventh-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (92.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, when his Kansas City Chiefs meet the Detroit Lions, Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Is Hunt a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Lions? More stats and info can be found below, so check it out.

Thinking about playing Hunt this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Kareem Hunt Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Detroit Lions

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Detroit Lions Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.2

7.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.6

7.6 Projected Rushing Yards: 36.70

36.70 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.46

0.46 Projected Receiving Yards: 5.36

5.36 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.04

Projections provided by numberFire

Hunt Fantasy Performance

With 38.8 fantasy points in 2025 (7.8 per game), Hunt is the 31st-ranked fantasy player at his position and 108th overall.

Looking at his last three games, Hunt has generated 32.8 fantasy points (10.9 per game) as he's rushed for 117 yards and scored three touchdowns on 30 carries.

The high point of Hunt's fantasy season so far was last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, when he completed 0.0% of his passes for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 17.7 fantasy points. He also had 49 rushing yards on seven attempts (7.0 YPC) with two touchdowns on the ground.

From a fantasy standpoint, Kareem Hunt stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers, running five times for 16 yards, with two receptions for 10 yards as a receiver (2.6 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Lions Defensive Performance

Detroit has not let a player record more than 300 yards passing against them in a game yet this year.

A total of Four players have thrown for at least one TD against the Lions this year.

A total of four players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Detroit this year.

The Lions have allowed two players to throw for at least three touchdowns in a game this year.

Detroit has allowed two players to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Lions have allowed a TD catch by seven players this season.

A total of three players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass against Detroit this year.

The Lions' defense has not allowed a player to rack up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game this season.

Detroit has allowed four players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

The Lions have not allowed more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

Want more data and analysis on Kareem Hunt? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.