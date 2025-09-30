Kareem Hunt Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Jaguars

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt will be up against the fourth-ranked rushing defense of the Jacksonville Jaguars (82.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 5, at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday.

Thinking about Hunt for your DFS roster, with his next game versus the Jaguars? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Kareem Hunt Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars

Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars Game Date: October 6, 2025

October 6, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.1

7.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.5

7.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 38.35

38.35 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.43

0.43 Projected Receiving Yards: 5.39

5.39 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.04

Projections provided by numberFire

Hunt Fantasy Performance

Hunt has produced 21.1 fantasy points in 2025 (5.3 per game), which ranks him 43rd at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 174 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Hunt has put up 18.5 fantasy points (6.2 per game), rushing for 99 yards and scoring one touchdown on 31 carries.

The peak of Hunt's season as a fantasy producer came against the New York Giants in Week 3, as he posted 10.4 fantasy points by hauling in one pass (on one target) for 10 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Kareem Hunt delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the campaign (2.6 points) in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers, rushing for 16 yards on five carries with two catches for 10 yards.

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Jacksonville has allowed over 300 yards passing to one player this year.

A total of Five players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Jaguars this year.

Jacksonville has allowed two players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

The Jaguars have not allowed more than two passing TDs to any opposing quarterbacks this season.

A total of two players have collected over 100 yards receiving in a game against Jacksonville this season.

The Jaguars have allowed a TD catch by seven players this year.

No player has caught more than one touchdown pass against Jacksonville this year.

The Jaguars' defense has not allowed a player to rack up over 100 yards on the ground in a game this season.

Jacksonville has given up at least one rushing TD to one player this year.

No player has rushed for more than one TD against the Jaguars this season.

Want more data and analysis on Kareem Hunt? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.