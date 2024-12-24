Kareem Hunt Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Steelers

Kareem Hunt and the Kansas City Chiefs will play the Pittsburgh Steelers and their eighth-ranked run defense (102.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, on Wednesday at 1:00 PM ET.

With Hunt's next game against the Steelers, should you consider him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Hunt vs. Steelers Game Info

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers

Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers Game Day: December 25, 2024

December 25, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.1

6.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.4

6.4 Projected Rushing Yards: 34.92

34.92 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.33

0.33 Projected Receiving Yards: 4.71

4.71 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.03

Projections provided by numberFire

Hunt Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Hunt is currently the 30th-ranked player in fantasy (92nd overall), with 124.4 total fantasy points (10.4 per game).

In his last three games, Hunt has put up 21.7 fantasy points (7.2 per game), rushing for 116 yards and scoring one touchdown on 29 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 41 yards on four grabs (six targets) as a receiver.

Hunt has generated 31.9 fantasy points (6.4 per game) in his last five games, as he's scampered for 199 yards with one touchdown on 52 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 60 yards on nine receptions (14 targets).

The highlight of Hunt's fantasy campaign was a Week 7 performance versus the San Francisco 49ers, a game when he went off for 78 rushing yards and two TDs on 22 carries (for 20.3 total fantasy points). As a receiver, he grabbed two balls (on two targets) for five yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Kareem Hunt delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the year (1.5 points) in Week 13 against the Las Vegas Raiders, rushing for 15 yards on seven carries with two catches for zero yards.

Steelers Defensive Performance

Two players have recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Pittsburgh this season.

The Steelers have allowed at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this season.

Pittsburgh has allowed six players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

The Steelers have allowed two players to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed seven players to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 19 players have caught a TD pass versus the Steelers this season.

No player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass against Pittsburgh this year.

The Steelers have allowed two players to amass over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Pittsburgh has given up at least one rushing TD to 11 players this year.

The Steelers have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this year.

