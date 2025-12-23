Kareem Hunt Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Broncos

Kareem Hunt and the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Denver Broncos and their second-ranked rushing defense (90.2 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Is Hunt a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Broncos? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Kareem Hunt Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos Game Date: December 25, 2025

December 25, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.2

7.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.1

8.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 42.12

42.12 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.27

0.27 Projected Receiving Yards: 12.56

12.56 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.04

Projections provided by numberFire

Hunt Fantasy Performance

Hunt is the 27th-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 87th overall, as he has put up 120.1 total fantasy points (8.0 per game).

During his last three games, Hunt has 11.2 total fantasy points (3.7 per game), carrying the ball 21 times for 44 yards and one touchdown.

Hunt has put up 36.2 fantasy points (7.2 per game) during his last five games, rushing for 206 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 65 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 56 yards on five grabs (eight targets) as a receiver.

The peak of Hunt's season as a fantasy producer came against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5, as he posted 17.7 fantasy points by catching one pass (on one target) for eight yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Kareem Hunt disappointed his fantasy managers against the Tennessee Titans last week, when he managed only 0.2 fantasy points (3 carries, 2 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Broncos Defensive Performance

Two players have recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Denver this season.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Broncos this season.

Denver has given up at least two passing TDs to four opposing QBs this year.

Just two players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Broncos this season.

Denver has given up more than 100 yards receiving to just three players this season.

The Broncos have allowed 17 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

No player has hauled in more than one TD pass versus Denver this season.

One player has put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Broncos this year.

Denver has allowed 10 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

The Broncos have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to only one player this season.

