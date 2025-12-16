Kareem Hunt Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Titans

In Week 16 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), RB Kareem Hunt and the Kansas City Chiefs will play the Tennessee Titans, who have the 20th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (123.6 yards conceded per game).

Kareem Hunt Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans

Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.9

7.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.6

8.6 Projected Rushing Yards: 40.73

40.73 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.41

0.41 Projected Receiving Yards: 10.20

10.20 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Hunt Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Hunt is currently the 24th-ranked fantasy player (76th overall), putting up 119.9 total fantasy points (8.6 per game).

In his last three games, Hunt has put up 19.0 fantasy points (6.3 per game), running for 100 yards and scoring one touchdown on 32 carries. He has also contributed 30 yards on two catches (five targets) as a receiver.

Hunt has 48.2 total fantasy points (9.6 per game) in his last five games, carrying the ball 75 times for 263 yards with three touchdowns. In the receiving game, he has added 59 yards on six catches (10 targets).

The high point of Hunt's season as a fantasy producer came against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5, as he tallied 17.7 fantasy points by reeling in one pass (on one target) for eight yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Kareem Hunt disappointed his fantasy managers against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7, when he mustered only 1.8 fantasy points (4 carries, 18 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Titans Defensive Performance

Tennessee has conceded more than 300 yards passing to only one player this year.

The Titans have allowed 13 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Tennessee has allowed two or more TD passes to nine opposing QBs this season.

Three players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game versus the Titans this year.

A total of three players have racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Tennessee this season.

The Titans have allowed 23 players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

Tennessee has allowed only two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Titans have allowed only two players to put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of 16 players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Tennessee this year.

The Titans have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to just two players this year.

