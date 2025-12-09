Kareem Hunt Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Chargers

Kareem Hunt and the Kansas City Chiefs will meet the Los Angeles Chargers and their 14th-ranked rushing defense (109 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Hunt worth considering for his upcoming game against the Chargers? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct call.

Kareem Hunt Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.9

8.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.8

9.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 47.90

47.90 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.44

0.44 Projected Receiving Yards: 10.91

10.91 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Hunt Fantasy Performance

With 117.9 fantasy points in 2025 (9.1 per game), Hunt is the 21st-ranked fantasy player at his position and 64th overall.

In his last three games, Hunt has posted 34.0 fantasy points (11.3 per game), running for 192 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 56 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 48 yards on four grabs (six targets) as a pass-catcher.

Hunt has delivered 57.7 total fantasy points (11.5 per game) during his last five games, rushing the ball 80 times for 300 yards and four scores. In the receiving game, he has tacked on 57 yards on six receptions (10 targets).

The peak of Hunt's fantasy season came against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5, when he compiled 17.7 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks. With his legs, he added 49 rushing yards on seven carries (7.0 YPC) with two touchdowns.

From a fantasy perspective, Kareem Hunt disappointed his fantasy managers against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7, when he managed only 1.8 fantasy points (4 carries, 18 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the season.

Chargers Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has not allowed a player to put up over 300 yards passing versus them in a game yet this season.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Chargers this year.

Los Angeles has given up two or more passing TDs to only two opposing QBs this year.

No opposing QB has passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Chargers this season.

A total of two players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Los Angeles this season.

The Chargers have allowed 11 players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

Los Angeles has allowed just one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Chargers have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to three players this year.

Los Angeles has given up at least one rushing touchdown to 10 players this season.

The Chargers have allowed at least two rushing TDs to four players this season.

Want more data and analysis on Kareem Hunt? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.